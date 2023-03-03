U.S. says Russia must be punished for war; Putin's nuclear threats are 'unacceptable,' says Quad

Ministers of the Group of 20 nations continue to discuss the war in Ukraine, with Western countries and their allies issuing condemnations of Russia and urging other countries to follow suit.

India is one of the key allies of the U.S. that has consistently refrained from outright condemning Russia, but joined the U.S., Australia and Japan in calling Russia President Vladimir Putin's nuclear threats unacceptable. A senior Russian diplomat at the United Nations warned that increasing Western support for Ukraine could result in an open clash between nuclear powers.

Meanwhile, military strategists are increasingly doubtful of Ukrainian success in the bloody fight for the eastern city of Bakhmut, which is now completely destroyed.