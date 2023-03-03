Pro Picks: Watch all of Friday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. Danielle Shay of Simpler Trading discussed Meta . Shares of the tech giant jumped more than 6% as the company significantly cut the price of its higher-end VR headset, Quest Pro . Morgan Stanley and Barclays each named Meta one of their top artificial-intelligence picks . The experts talked about Costco . The company posted fiscal second-quarter results on Thursday and fell short of analysts' estimates on revenue. Other stocks mentioned included Intuit and Apple . Meta, Costco and Apple are all currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust portfolio.