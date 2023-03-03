Billionaire Warren Buffett still lives in the same home he bought for $31,500 more than 60 years ago

Billionaire Warren Buffett is famously frugal. In fact, the 92-year-old has lived in the same modest home for 65 years. The Berkshire Hathaway CEO still resides in the five-bedroom home in central Omaha, Nebraska, he purchased for $31,500 in 1958, which is about $329,505 in today's dollars. "He's authentic," says CNBC's Becky Quick, who has a longstanding relationship with Buffett and interviews him frequently. "Warren Buffett's authenticity really runs through because he lives what he says."

Located in a quiet neighborhood of Omaha, Nebraska lies the home of billionaire Warren Buffett. Paul Harris | Archive Photos | Getty Images

Buffett has continually touted the benefits of homeownership and called his home the third-best investment he's ever made in a 2010 letter to his shareholders. (His top two investments: wedding rings.) The 6,570-square-foot house is located on a corner property in Omaha just a five-minute drive away from Berkshire Hathaway's corporate headquarters. The original 1921 stucco structure appears to have some additions as well. It's currently valued at about $1.2 million, according to Zillow's estimate.

Warren Buffett's Omaha residence. Orjan F. Ellingvag | Getty Images

Buffett doesn't plan on trading his Omaha home for a more luxurious one any time soon. "I'm happy there. I'd move if I thought I'd be happier someplace else," he told the BBC's Evan Davis in "The World's Greatest Moneymaker" in 2009. This house does just fine, Buffett says. "I'm warm in the winter, I'm cool in the summer, it's convenient for me," he said in the interview. "I couldn't imagine having a better house."

Buffett's many money quirks