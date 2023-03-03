What to expect from China's 'Two Sessions' meeting kicking off this weekend

Delegates attend the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing in 2022.

BEIJING — The Chinese government is set to announce its GDP target and new premier in coming days as part of its annual meeting.

Known as the "Two Sessions," the parliamentary meeting gathers delegates from across China to discuss and approve national priorities.

This year, the meeting is set to formalize government titles for the new premier, vice premiers and heads of different ministries. Those positions typically get assigned to top leaders of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, which in the fall filled its new leadership with loyalists of President Xi Jinping.

Xi is set to gain an unprecedented third term as president at the parliamentary meeting. Li Qiang is expected to become the new premier.

The upcoming meeting is also set to review a "reform plan" for the ruling Chinese Communist Party and state institutions, state media said. While the report gave few details, it said the changes covered finance and tech, and included increasing the party's presence in non-state-owned businesses.