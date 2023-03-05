CNBC Investing Club

This week's jobs report will help determine if this nascent March rally has legs

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
A Now Hiring sign is seen inside a WholeFoods store in New York City.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC

Stocks got off to a good start in March after a dismal February, with all three major averages so far posting gains. Where the market heads next will once again depend on inflation data — especially this week's highly anticipated jobs report.