This week's jobs report will help determine if this nascent March rally has legs

Stocks got off to a good start in March after a dismal February, with all three major averages so far posting gains. Where the market heads next will once again depend on inflation data — especially this week's highly anticipated jobs report. The U.S. Labor Department's February employment report, set to be released March 10, should shed more light on how well the Federal Reserve's war on inflation is working. A year of raising interest rates has managed to curb rising prices in areas like retail, but jobs — along with food and housing — still need to cool down before the central bank can slow its tightening. The employment picture was red hot in January. The U.S. economy added 517,000 jobs, well above analysts' consensus estimate of a 187,000 gain and the biggest increase in nonfarm payrolls since July of last year. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect 225,000 payrolls were added in February. We'd like to see the number come in slightly below that estimate, but not so low that it signals a hard landing for the economy. One area the Fed has been especially focused on (and therefore one we're also watching closely) is wage growth, which has showed signs of slowing. In January, wages rose 4.4% from a year ago, and while that was above estimates it still showed a deceleration from December. A continuation of that slowing in the February report will be key to the Fed's next rate decision and, in turn, the stock market. Inflation would appear to still be entrenched and will likely force the Fed to maintain, if not intensify, its strategy of aggressive rate hikes. Against this macroeconomic backdrop, we will remain focused on the underlying fundamentals of our individual holdings and use the broader market swings to our advantage as opportunities present themselves. No portfolio companies report earnings next week. Here are some other earnings reports and economic numbers to watch in the week ahead: Monday, March 6 Before the bell: Azul (AZUL), Ciena (CIEN) After the bell: AeroVironment (AVAV), Cara Therapeutics (CARA), Calavo Growers (CVGW), Domo (DOMO), Guidewire (GWRE), HighPeak Energy (HPK), Nutanix (NTNX), Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE), Trip.com (TRIP), WW International (WW) 10:00 a.m. ET: Factory olrders Tuesday, March 7 Before the bell: Dicks' Sporting Goods (DKS), Dole (DOLE), Ferguson (FERG), Landsea Homes (LSEA), Seal Ltd (SE), THOR Industries (THO) After the bell: Casey's General (CASY), Crescent Energy (CRGY), CrowdStrike (CRWD), Stitch Fix (SFIX) Wednesday, March 8 Before the bell: ABM Industries (ABM), Brown-Forman (BF), Campbell Soup (CPB), REV Group (REVG), United Ntural Foods (UNFI) After the bell: Fossil (FOSL), IDT Corp (IDT), MongoDB (MDB) 8:15 a.m. ET: ADP Employment Report Thursday, March 9 Before the bell: BJ's Wholesale (BJ), Build-A-Bear (BBW), CareMax (CMAX), Duluth (DLTH), Genesco (GCO), JD.com (JD), Paysafe (PSFE), Toro Company (TTC) After the bell: Gap (GPS), ULTA Beauty (ULTA), Vail Resorts (MTN), DocuSign (DOCU), AppHarvest (APPH), Allbirds (BIRD) 8:30 a.m. ET: Initial claims Friday, March 10 Before the bell: 10:00 a.m. ET: Nonfarm payrolls report One Club trade On Tuesday, we bought 15 shares of Danaher (DHR), bringing to the total number in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust to 495 and increasing its weighting in the portfolio to about 4.76% from 4.62%. Looking back All the major averages finished in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted a 1.75% gain, the S & P 500 closed up 1.9% on and the Nasdaq Composite ended the week 2.58% higher. On Monday, the January pending home sales report showed a larger-than-expected monthly increase. However, with mortgage rates bouncing back in recent weeks, it remains to be seen if the strong monthly report will see any follow up. The February ISM Manufacturing PMI was released on Wednesday, missing expectations and pointing to the fourth consecutive month of contraction for the manufacturing industry and third month for the overall economy. Thursday's initial jobless claims for the week ended Feb. 25 came in at 190,000, a decrease of 2,000 from the prior week and below the 195,000 expected. Lastly, the February ISM Services PMI was released on Friday, coming in better than expected and pointing to the second month of expansion for both the services sector and the overall economy. Under the hood, the materials sector led to the upside, followed by communication services and industrials, while utilities led to the downside, followed by consumer staples. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar index is hovering just above the 104 level. Gold is trading at around $1,850 per ounce. West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices are hovering at around $80 per barrel, while the yield on the 10-year Treasury stands at around 4%. Within the portfolio, Salesforce (CRM) and Costco (COST) reported quarterly earnings. Salesforce posted stellar results as management pivoted to a focus on profitability, while Costco had slightly mixed results as sales fell short but earnings beat expectations. (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

A Now Hiring sign is seen inside a WholeFoods store in New York City. Adam Jeffery | CNBC