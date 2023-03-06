All-weather stocks that can outperform in any economic 'landing,' according to Evercore ISI

As investors weigh the possibility of a U.S. recession or a soft landing, there are certain stocks that should outperform in either scenario, according to Evercore ISI. A soft landing would happen if the Federal Reserve can bring inflation down without causing a recession. The central bank began hiking rates in March 2022 , with its latest increase of 0.25 percentage points coming out of its February meeting. However, Evercore ISI is among those on Wall Street that have a base-case scenario of a recession in the second half of the year. "Stockpicking is critical given potential economic weakness," Julian Emanuel, the firm's head of equity, derivatives and quantitative research said in a note Sunday. In this environment, there are two themes he's focused on. One is a stronger-than-expected China reopening after its Covid lockdowns, which would benefit U.S.-listed Chinese companies and U.S. companies that sell into China, Emanuel said. The other is what he calls " valmentum stocks " — value stocks with momentum — that have high free-cash-flow yield and strong earnings-per-share momentum, he added. "'All Weather U.S. Econ' stocks geared to these themes and in Soft-Landing beneficiary sectors Cons. Disc. (EVR ISI Strategy O/P), Tech and Comm. Svcs. could be set to outperform in both a 'Soft Landing' or more challenged environment," Emanuel wrote. Here are some of the names that made the cut. Booking Holdings is one of Evercore ISI's valmentum stocks and could rally about 15% from Friday's close, according to the firm's price target of $3,000. The online travel company is benefiting from robust travel demand , posting a fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat in February. Its gross travel bookings for the quarter were $27.3 billion, a 44% increase from the fourth quarter a year prior. Its room nights booked increased 39% over the same period. "We are encouraged by the continued strength and resiliency of demand from travelers last year and into the new year, which we believe speaks to our consumers' strong desire to use our platforms when booking their travel," Booking Holdings CEO Glenn Fogel said in the earnings release. Shares are up 30% so far this year. Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba also recently posted an earnings beat for its fiscal third quarter . In January, the Wall Street Journal reported activist investor Ryan Cohen, known for his big bets on meme stock Bed Bath & Beyond and his chairmanship of GameStop, had accumulated a stake in the company. Alibaba shares are up nearly 2% year to date but are down from the highs enjoyed in 2020. The stock has lost nearly 24% over the past three years. Casino operators Wynn Resorts and Las Vegas Sands are two U.S. companies that have income from their locations in Macao, China. On recent earnings calls, both companies were optimistic about the area's return after three difficult years due to Covid. "Recent actions by both Macao and Mainland authorities to reopen the market give us great confidence that the difficulties are behind us and the near-term future there much brighter," said Wynn CEO Craig Billings on an earnings call in early February. "Macao's future is bright," said Las Vegas Sands CEO Robert Goldstein, adding that it "will mature into a vibrant, diversified tourism market over the coming years." Wynn is up more than 40% year to date, while Las Vegas Sands stock has gained more than 26%. Lastly, Apple shares have rallied more than 16% so far this year. The tech giant reported an earnings and revenue miss in January, citing a strong dollar, production issues in China and the overall macro environment. More recently, the stock has gotten a boost from two Wall Street calls. On Monday, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Apple with a buy rating and $199 price target, suggesting 31.8% upside from Friday's close. Last week, Morgan Stanley upped its price target to $180, implying 19% upside from Friday's close. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed reporting.