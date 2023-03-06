LIVE UPDATES
Asia markets rise as investors further digest China's modest growth target
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Stocks in Asia-Pacific traded higher on Monday as investors further digested China's growth target set in its parliamentary sessions and looked ahead to a week of economic data.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.65% ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's decision Tuesday, with economists surveyed by Reuters expecting to see a 25 basis point hike in its cash rate.
The Nikkei 225 rose 0.1% in its first hour of trade and the Topix inched up 0.7%. In South Korea, the Kospi gained 0.4% and the Kosdaq climbed 0.6% as the nation's inflation showed further easing in February.
Futures for the Hang Seng index also pointed towards a higher open as investors further digested key targets released from Chinese Premier Li Keqiang's government work report released Sunday.
The U.S. non-farm payroll will be a key focus this week with expectations to see cooled hiring, prompting the Federal Reserve to maintain a smaller rate hike pace.
Stocks on Wall Street ended the week higher as Treasury yields eased from their recent highs and investors weighed the cumulative impact from Fed hikes already implemented and digested this week's comments from the central bank.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.17%, the S&P 500 climbed 1.61%, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.97%. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury note dipped below the 4% threshold.
— CNBC's Tanaya Macheel, Hakyung Kim contributed to this report
— Zavier Ong
— Weizhen Tan
The major averages close higher
Stocks closed higher on Friday, pushing the major averages to a winning week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 387.40 points, or 1.17%, to 33,390.97. The S&P 500 climbed 1.61% to 4,045.64, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.97% to close at 11,689.01.
For the week, the Dow ended up 1.75%. The S&P added 1.9% and the Nasdaq jumped 2.58%.
— Tanaya Macheel
Weaker jobs market could lead to risk-on trade, David Rosenberg says
David Rosenberg, chief economist and strategist of Rosenberg Research, believes the stock market would see a sustained rally when the labor market starts to contract in three to four months.
"Right now you've got a situation where the stock markets and the credit markets seem to think that they have more time that they can buy before the boom really gets lowered on the economy," Rosenberg said on CNBC's "Fast Money" Thursday.
"There's no doubt the economy is not strong, but it has to weaken precipitously. Unemployment has to start contracting... I think that's where you're going to find the risk on trade," he added.
The employment picture started off 2023 on a stunningly strong note, with nonfarm payrolls posting their biggest gain since July 2022. The Federal Reserve could reverse its tightening policy when the jobs market shows weakness.
— Yun Li
Brent oil prices fall on reports UAE is considering an OPEC departure
Relations between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates growing more tense, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. Citing Emirati officials, the report said the UAE is debating whether it should depart OPEC.
The news of the potential rupture in the oil cartel put a chill on Brent crude prices. At one point in Friday trading, prices had fallen nearly 3%, before recovering. Recently, the global benchmark was down 0.85% at $84.03.
The two oil producing nations have been jockeying for influence and disagree over the direction of the Yemen war, according to the report.
—Christina Cheddar Berk