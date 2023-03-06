Asia markets rise as investors further digest China's modest growth target

Stocks in Asia-Pacific traded higher on Monday as investors further digested China's growth target set in its parliamentary sessions and looked ahead to a week of economic data.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.65% ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's decision Tuesday, with economists surveyed by Reuters expecting to see a 25 basis point hike in its cash rate.

The Nikkei 225 rose 0.1% in its first hour of trade and the Topix inched up 0.7%. In South Korea, the Kospi gained 0.4% and the Kosdaq climbed 0.6% as the nation's inflation showed further easing in February.

Futures for the Hang Seng index also pointed towards a higher open as investors further digested key targets released from Chinese Premier Li Keqiang's government work report released Sunday.