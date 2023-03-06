Gender pay gap could cost the world economy $7 trillion, Moody's says

MADRID, SPAIN — A young girl holds a placard reading "Watch out I'm a feminist girl" standing in front of a feminist mural ahead of a a human chain performance to denounce violence against women and make visible the feminist struggle.

Narrowing the difference in wages between men and women in the labor force can boost the world's economy by about 7% — or $7 trillion, according to a Moody's Analytics report.

At this rate, it may take 132 years for the world to close the economic gender gap, Moody's said.

The economic boost will come as more women join the labor force and there's an increase in productivity. A greater share of women holding more productive managerial and professional roles will also help, the report said.

"Closing the gender gap in labour force participation and the gender gap in management in OECD countries can raise global economic activity by approximately 7%, or about $7 trillion in today's dollars," directors Dawn Holland and Katrina Ell wrote in the report.

The report said narrowing the pay gap in emerging markets, such as India, would raise that potential even further.