Pro Picks: Watch all of Monday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The pros discussed Apple after Goldman Sachs Analyst Michael Ng initiated a buy rating on the stock along with a price target of $199, implying upside of nearly 32% . Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors listed reasons why he decided to buy Arista Networks right now. Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova agreed, adding it's a "great company" and has been in his portfolio since January 2021. Other stocks mentioned included Alphabet and Tesla . Apple is currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust portfolio.