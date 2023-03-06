Risky feedback loops are accelerating climate change, scientists warn

Risky feedback loops that are accelerating global climate change may not be fully accounted for in current climate models, according to a recent study published in the scientific journal One Earth.

A group of international scientists from institutions like Oregon State University, Exeter University and the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany, identified 41 climate feedback loops in what they called "the most extensive list available of climate feedback loops." Of these, they discovered 27 amplifying feedback loops that are accelerating global warming and only seven that are slowing it.

A feedback loop is a cyclical chain reaction that either speeds up or slows down warming. An amplifying, or positive, feedback loop is the process in which an initial change that prompts temperature rise triggers another change that causes even more temperature rise.

These positive feedback loops, which can be large and difficult to quantify, threaten to cause a permanent shift away from Earth's current global climate, researchers warned. For instance, warming in the Arctic has led to melting sea ice, which has prompted even more warming because water has a darker surface than ice and therefore absorbs more heat.

Another example involves the impact of wildfires, which are becoming more frequent as the Earth warms and drought conditions intensify. Combustion of the vegetation during wildfires releases carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, which then contributes to the greenhouse effect and triggers even higher temperatures.

"There are many such amplifying feedbacks, including some that are not fully accounted for in climate models," said Christopher Wolf, a postdoctoral scholar at Oregon State University and a lead author of the study.

"Consequently, the effects of greenhouse gas emissions could be underestimated and strong climate mitigation policies are needed," Wolf added.