These 3 stocks have gained every year for a decade — and are expected to keep rising

Only three stocks are in the green this year and have had positive returns every year for the past decade, data shows. Insurance company Progressive Corp and aerospace manufacturing company TransDigm Group — both U.S. listed — along with Canadian convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard are the only three stocks in the MSCI World Index to achieve this feat. The Canadian stock is also the largest holding in the only ETF that's posted gains yearly for the past decade . CNBC Pro screened the MSCI World index of over 1,500 stocks across 23 developed countries for stocks with positive annual returns between Jan. 1, 2013, and Mar. 1, 2023. Progressive Corp (Ticker PGR) Progressive is an insurance company specializing in auto and home insurance policies, with customers across all 50 states in America, and Australia. According to FactSet data, the company's stock has delivered 824% in total returns since 2013, compared to the 237% increase in the S & P 500 over the same period. Its compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) over the decade is 24%, versus 12.7% for the U.S. benchmark. PGR .SPX line 2013-01-01 The stock is also expected to rise by a further 3.3% over the next 12 months, according to the median average of analyst price targets compiled by FactSet. "The shares of Progressive are not 'cheap' at current levels, but we believe the potential for growth will keep the shares moving higher," said analyst Harry Fong at investment bank Roth MKM in a note to clients on Feb. 13. Alimentation Couche-Tard (Ticker ATD) Alimentation Couche-Tard is one of North America's largest convenience store operators, operating stores under several brands, including Circle K and Mac's Convenience Stores across Canada, the United States and Europe. ATD has posted 725% in total returns and 23% CAGR over the past decade. The stock is up by 5.7% this year, and analysts expect it to rise by another 8.4% over the next 12 months. The Toronto-listed consumer staples company announced further expansion into the United States earlier this week by acquiring Big Red Stores in southern America. ATD-CA .SPX mountain 2013-01-01 TransDigm Group (Ticker TDG) TransDigm is an American aerospace parts manufacturer supplying components for commercial airlines such as Boeing & Airbus and military aircraft manufacturers such Lockheed Martin & General Dynamics. TDG shares have risen by nearly 900% over the past decade in addition to this year, representing 25.4% in total CAGR. Shares in the company were in the green even in 2020 despite the impact of Covid-19 restrictions, although the stock suffered significant volatility that year. TransDigm's stock is expected to rise 7.5% over the next 12 months, according to the median average of analyst price targets compiled by FactSet. TDG .SPX line 2013-01-01