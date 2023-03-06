Toblerone chocolate to cut iconic Matterhorn logo from packaging due to 'Swissness' laws

Toblerone chocolate bars with a representation of the Matterhorn mountain (back) and of a generic mountain (front) in Geneva. The Swiss Matterhorn peak will be removed when some of the chocolate's production is moved from Switzerland to Slovakia and replaced by a more generic mountain under strict "Swissness" rules.

Toblerone chocolate packaging will no longer feature Switzerland's iconic Matterhorn mountain, as its U.S. owner Mondelez moves some production to Slovakia later this year.

The company will also remove a reference to Toblerone being "Swiss chocolate," instead declaring it, "Established in Switzerland in 1908."

It's due to Swiss legislation, in force since 2017, which requires any product using "Swissness" to advertise a product or service to meet a set of origin criteria. Milk-based products must be made exclusively in the country.

Lawmakers say it is a way to protect the prestige associated with a Swiss-made product. Marks of "Swissness" can include the flag, references to cities such as Geneva, or in this case the famed mountain in the Alps known for its neat pyramid shape.

Mondelez confirmed it is changing its packaging due to Swiss legislation as it moves some production overseas.