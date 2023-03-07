Active vs. passive managers: 2022 was a surprisingly good year for active management. Standard & Poor's is releasing its annual SPIVA report on the performance of active versus passive (index) management. This is the gold standard for this long-running debate. On the plus side for active managers: for large-cap equity fund managers (the largest and most closely-watched category), 51% underperformed their benchmarks last year. This means that while the majority of large-cap equity fund managers still underperformed, it was the lowest underperformance rate since 2009 and the fourth-best across more than two decades since S & P began the Scorecard. Percentage of Large-Cap Domestic Equity Funds Underperforming the S & P 500 Each Year (last 5 years) 2022 51% 2021 85% 2020 60% 2019 71% 2018 65% Source: S & P A small number of active managers in specific sub-sectors also outperformed. For example, only 40% of Small-Cap Core fund managers underperformed their benchmarks in 2022. Here's the bad news for active managers Active managers often say that while passive investing may often outperform, during periods of high volatility they will have a chance to shine. That was true to a certain extent in 2022. Only half of all domestic fund managers underperformed their benchmarks. Will that outperformance continue into 2023? S & P isn't so sure. The authors warn, "2022 was characterized by several specific and unusual active tailwinds that may not persist." What unusual tailwinds? Extreme volatility between different styles, for one. For example, S & P 500 Growth was down 29%, but S & P 500 Value was down only 5%. Huge differences like this provide opportunities for relative outperformance. The dispersal in returns among large-cap stocks was also unusually large. In 2022 the average stock outperformed the S & P 500 as a whole, while the largest cap companies (technology) underperformed. What this means is that managers who deviated from broad-based indexes had an unusually large opportunity to outperform. Throwing darts at a board In this kind of environment — where the average stock outperformed the S & P 500 — even randomly picking stocks had improved chances of outperforming. "A manager selecting a random stock would have had a 59% chance of beating the S & P 500 and a 30% chance of outperforming the S & P 500 by 20% or better," the authors wrote. Long-term performance still abysmal The authors warn active investors who are inclined to crow about the 2022 results to be careful before celebrating: "The vast majority of actively managed funds nonetheless underperformed over periods of 10 years or more." Indeed, over a 10-year horizon, 91% of large-cap managers could not beat their benchmark. Importantly, the SPIVA study accounts for fees and "survivorship bias." Many funds liquidate or merge over time. Over a ten-year period, about one-third of funds go out of business, due largely to poor performance. The SPIVA report accounts for those funds that merge or go out of business.