Bank of America sees lithium surplus in 2023 as demand eases

Salt evaporation ponds seen on Bristol Dry Lake where Standard Lithium Ltd. is preparing to use Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technology to capture lithium from brine on November 30, 2022 near Amboy, California

There could be a surplus of lithium in 2023 as higher supply volumes are set to supersede slowing demand for the metal, said Bank of America Securities' head of Asia Pacific basic materials, Matty Zhao.

"We see a lot of supply coming out from lithium mines ... We are expecting 38% lithium supply growth this year. That's why 2023 is likely to turn into a surplus year for lithium," Zhao told CNBC.

She also said she expects China's electric vehicle demand growth to slow from 95% last year to 22% this year. Lithium is a key component of EV batteries, which Zhao said is becoming an increasingly competitive industry.

Since 2021, elevated lithium prices have incentivized adding new supply streams, such as Pilbara Minerals' Ngungaju Plant in Pilgangoora, Albermarle's Wodgina mine and Tianqi Lithium's Greenbushes mine, according to Zhao.

"Meanwhile, existing capacities like Sociedad Química y Minera's Salar de Atacama, Mineral Resources' Mt. Marion are expanding aggressively as well," she said.

In the two years ending December 2021, lithium carbonate spot prices rose 5% to stand at 277,500 yuan per ton. But subsequently surged to a record high of almost 600,000 yuan per ton in November 2022, more than 12 times January 2021 prices.