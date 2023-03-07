Beware these stocks with high leverage as a potential recession looms, Wolfe Research says

Wolfe Research has flashed warning signs about some stocks that are highly leveraged that it says may struggle as interest rates continue rising and the country grows increasingly fixated on the possibility of a recession. Many companies used 2020 and 2021's period of low interest rates to "term out" their debt structures, meaning most do not have any debt reaching maturity in the coming quarters, according to Chris Senyek, an analyst at the firm. He said that means much of corporate America won't feel stress from refinancing in the coming quarters unless the economy swings into a recession. Concerns of an impending recession have become paramount in corporate America after the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates in a bid to cool inflation. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday that the central bank would have to raise interest rates higher than previously anticipated as prices are not falling as quickly as anticipated. Againast this backdrop, Senyek sees some cracks starting to show. Excluding financials, the aggregate net debt ratio of companies in the S & P 500 has increased to 68% from 42% over the last 10 years, he said. At the same time, trailing coverage ratios, which measure a company's ability to meet its financial obligations, are showing signs of deterioration as the yields on corporate bonds rise, he said. On top of that, more companies are getting credit downgrades than upgrades, which Senyek said is an indicator of a broader economic slowdown and more credit loss ahead. Given this environment, Senyek screened for stocks that could be most vulnerable as interest rates rise and the economy slows. To find these, he looked for companies with more than 3.5 times leverage and that have more than 40% of their debt maturing in the next three years, which means they could have to face these higher borrowing costs, or if they have a percentage of debt at a floating rate of more than 40%. Here are 10 that made the list: Casino-and-resort stocks Wynn and MGM both made the list. Both have a level of debt maturing within the next three years that is above the threshold of concern. Both stocks have rallied in recent months amid investor optimism that the rollback of Covid restrictions in Macao, a gambling destination in China, could provide tailwinds. Norwegian Cruise Line also made the list, but for its estimated floating debt rate. The stock has gained 34.8% this year — powered mainly by a January rally — and has made up about half of what it lost in share value last year. NCLH WYNN,MGM YTD mountain Wynn, MGM and Norwegian Fast-food chain Wendy's , meanwhile, has all of its debt set to mature in the next three years, making it unique among big-name corporations that used the pandemic's era of low interest rates to push out its borrowing. Wendy's beat fourth-quarter earnings estimates when it reported last week. The burger chain expects to earn between 95 cents and $1 per share this year compared with the $1 per share expected by analysts polled by FactSet. TransUnion also raised a red flag for its 98% estimated floating debt rate. The stock slid nearly 9% in February after missing expectations on both the top and bottom lines and offering weak guidance. But it's still up since the start of the year, holding on to some of the more than 25% advance it saw in January. Despite the floating debt rate and lackluster earnings forecast, others are still optimistic about the credit reporting agency. It's considered a "wide moat" stock, meaning it has a competitive advantage . Just under three-fourths of Wall Street analysts who hold a rating on the stock give it a buy, according to Refinitiv, while Morningstar has a five-star rating. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report