Even in the midst of layoffs, employees are pushing back on RTO mandates

A sign showing the requirement to socially distance in the office sits on the desk of an employee in San Ramon, Calif., on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

News of layoffs may be grabbing most of the headlines, but another issue is causing waves among workers: companies ordering employees back to the office — even those who promised permanent remote and hybrid arrangements.

Amazon, Disney, and Starbucks are just some of the latest employers telling staff to return to working in the office three or more days a week. Many employees aren't thrilled with the mandates.

Not long after Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced on Feb. 17 that workers would have to come back to the office three days a week beginning May 1, Amazon tech workers drafted an internal memo urging the company to drop the mandate. They cited the arbitrary nature of the decision and expressed anger over having to scramble to find childcare, caregivers for aging parents, or to potentially move to be within commuting distance to the office. The petition already has more than 5,000 signatures.

Perhaps the biggest question is why companies are issuing the RTO mandates now.

The most common explanation is control, according to current and former chief human resources executives. Slowing growth, the Fed's interest rate hikes, and uncertainty over the chances of a recession (or how bad it's going to be) has leaders reaching for whatever control they can get. Ordering workers back to the office is something they can control.

The problem with that strategy, says former Indeed CHRO Paul Wolfe, is that some "leaders and companies haven't grasped that the old paradigm of work only getting done in an office, when everyone is together, doesn't have to be the standard and in many cases, doesn't exist anymore."

Leaders who insist that culture and innovation are fueled solely by in-person collaboration are forgetting what was accomplished during the early days of the pandemic, says Wolfe, author of the new book "Human Beings First." "People were sent home, overnight and figured out how to do their jobs remotely in the middle of a worldwide pandemic, in the midst of social unrest and companies succeeded. Are they really confused as to why employees might not like being ordered back to the office?"

In a recent LinkedIn post, Wolfe wrote, "I want to ask, beg, plead with every leader out there — think differently about work; think differently about how you can ensure employees are collaborating, learning, building relationships; think differently about leadership; and think differently about how your company can possibly lead the way so that employees can make choices for themselves rather than being forced into 'your desired way of working.'"