I was VP at Google for 10 years. Here's the No. 1 skill I looked for at job interviews—very few people had it

During my 10 years at Google as a VP, there were weeks where I would spend up to 40 hours conducting job interviews. So to make things easier, I always had one skill that I looked for in candidates before anything else: self-awareness. Sure, your experience and skills matter, but they can be learned. And when someone is highly self-aware, they're more motivated to learn because they're honest about what they need to work on. They also relate better to their colleagues and managers. Plus, it's a rare trait: Research shows that although 95% of people think they're self-aware, only 10% to 15% actually are.

How I check for self-awareness

I always watch for two words: Too much "I" is a red flag that they may not be humble or collaborative; too much "we" may obscure what role they played in the situation. There needs to be a balance. I typically learn something revealing when I ask about their specific role. A positive answer would be: "It was my idea, but the credit goes to the whole team." I also ask how their colleagues would describe them. If they only say good things, I probe what constructive feedback they've received. Then I'll say, "And what have you done to improve?" to check their orientation towards learning and self-improvement, and to see whether they've taken that feedback to heart.

The self-awareness assessment

If you're not self-aware, how would you know? Here are some telltale signs: You consistently get feedback that you disagree with. This doesn't mean the feedback is correct, but it does mean that how others perceive you differs from how you perceive yourself.

You often feel frustrated and annoyed because you don't agree with your team's direction or decisions.

You feel drained at the end of a workday and can't pinpoint why.

You can't describe what kinds of work you do and don't enjoy doing.

How to build self-awareness