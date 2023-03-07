Retirement savers can position for a ‘comeback’ after 2022 losses, says advisor. Here’s how

In this article FIS Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

"If you've suffered losses in your 401(k) last year, you're certainly not alone," said Winnie Sun, co-founder and managing director of Sun Group Wealth Partners, based in Irvine, California, and a member of CNBC's Advisor Council. "It's important to remember that as long as you haven't sold those investments, you haven't realized the loss, either, and there is a potential for a comeback." It's reasonable to expect that portfolios will continue to improve in the next year, or even by year-end, she said.

How to bounce back from 401(k) losses

One very important practice every investor should do is to review their investment allocation at the start of the year, Sun advised. That means this is a good time to check if your allocation still meets your needs, she said. If you're not sure, consult with a financial advisor to help you calculate your risk tolerance and your investment time horizon and see if how you're invested still works for you. Odds are that it probably doesn't, Sun said, and "a rebalance, like a regular haircut, is needed." More from Personal Finance:

Return on waiting to claim Social Security is 'huge' Even if one sector of the financial markets performed well, you can't assume that will continue. "So, if you are too heavily weighted in large-cap growth, for example, but less so in international, it's better to build a more sustainable diversified portfolio," she said. After a tumultuous year, many older Americans are concerned about their retirement security. Nearly half, or 48%, of retired Americans believe they'll outlive their savings, a separate report by Clever Real Estate found. "Everyone is feeling pressure financially — there's a lot of uncertainty out there in the markets and the economy," said Mike Shamrell, Fidelity's vice president of thought leadership.