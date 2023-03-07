Jim Cramer's Investing Club meeting Tuesday: Stocks fall, Meta, Salesforce

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a "Morning Meeting" livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Tuesday's key moments. Buy the dip Watch Meta Stick with Salesforce 1. Buy the dip Equities tumbled Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned lawmakers on Capitol Hill that the central bank could take interest rates even higher than planned for this year. "The latest economic data have come in stronger than expected, which suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated," Powell said. But Wall Street is looking ahead to the Labor Department's February jobs report, set to be released Friday, which should provide a clearer indication about the Fed's next move at its meeting later this month. In the meantime, we're taking a close look at our stock holdings Tuesday to see where we might take advantage of the current dip to do some additional buying. The S & P 500 was down around 1% in midmorning trading, while the yield on the 2-year Treasury climbed to its highest level since 2007, at just under 5%. 2. Watch Meta Club holding Meta Platforms (META) is planning thousands of additional layoffs as early as this week, Bloomberg reported late Monday. That would be on top of the 11,000 job cuts that the Facebook parent announced in November, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg having then come under mounting pressure from investors to rein in spending. Zuckerberg in early February delivered a fourth-quarter earnings beat, while promising Wall Street that 2023 would be the company's "year of efficiency." Meta stock has rallied more than 50% since the start of the year and could soar even higher on the back of further headcount reductions. Shares were trading up roughly 0.4% Tuesday, at $185.62 apiece. 3. Stick with Salesforce Salesforce (CRM) on Tuesday announced the launch of its own generative artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot to be incorporated into its enterprise software offerings. The product, known as Einstein GPT , draws on the large language model technology pioneered by OpenAI's ChatGPT. Separately, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that Salesforce is making strides in its shift to focus on profitability through restructuring and costs cuts — a strategy that is likely to only send the stock higher in the coming months. Salesforce last week delivered a quarterly earnings beat and provided ambitious guidance , sending the stock soaring by around 15% and validating our investment case. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long META, CRM. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.