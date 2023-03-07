Mast Reforestation is using drones, nurseries and carbon offsets to revitalize land after wildfires

Last year, the U.S. endured more than 68,000 wildfires, consuming around 7.6 million acres nationally, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

Both numbers are up from 2021, continuing an unfortunate trend taking place over the past two decades as a result of a rapidly changing climate.

All that burnt land means the country need a dramatic increase in reforestation. But there's not a big enough supply of native seeds and seedlings to meet the regrowth demands.

That's where a Seattle startup called Mast Reforestation sees an opportunity.

Founded in 2016 as DroneSeed, Mast is best known for flying swarms of unmanned aerial vehicles over charred land to drop seeds that can take root and grow. Mast still provides aerial seeding, but drones are just one piece of its growing "reforestation as a service" business, said founder and CEO Grant Canary.

On Tuesday, Canary said Mast has acquired Cal Forest Nurseries, which grows tens of millions of native conifer seedlings per year for timber companies, private landowners, and public agencies in the Western states. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

The acquisition comes two years after Mast purchased SilvaSeed, a company that collects and processes cones and seeds from wild forests. Mast now has 130 full-time employees, including 45 from Cal Forest.

Canary said technology is needed to "scale reforestation," and the addition of Cal Forest should mean that Mast's customers don't have to wait years for native seeds and seedlings.