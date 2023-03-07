Oil chief leading COP28 climate summit urges energy industry to 'up its game' to reduce emissions

"Alongside all industries, the oil and gas sector needs to up its game, do more and do it faster," Abu Dhabi National Oil Company CEO Sultan al-Jaber said during a keynote speech at CERAWeek.

The chief executive of one of the world's biggest oil companies, who will lead talks at the COP28 climate summit later this year, called on the energy industry to "up its game" to reduce emissions.

In a keynote speech to attendees gathered in Houston, Texas, for the CERAWeek conference — widely regarded as one of the biggest events on the calendar for the energy industry — Abu Dhabi National Oil Company CEO Sultan al-Jaber emphasized the "integral" role that the oil and gas sector plays in tackling the climate emergency.

"Energy leaders in this room have the knowledge, experience, expertise, and the resources needed … to address the dual challenge of driving sustainable progress while holding back emissions," al-Jaber said Monday.

"It is this industry's opportunity to reinvent itself and lead again," he added. "Let me call on you to decarbonize quicker, future-proof sooner and create the energy system of the future today."

The head of the United Arab Emirates' state oil company was seen as a controversial choice to lead the COP28 climate talks in Dubai later this year. At the time of his appointment, many called on al-Jaber to relinquish his role, saying it poses a conflict of interest with his COP28 position.

Each year, ministers representing countries across the globe gather at COP to discuss how to achieve the aspirational goal of the Paris Agreement — curbing global heating to just 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by 2050.

If temperatures rise beyond this critical threshold, it becomes more likely that small changes can trigger dramatic shifts in Earth's entire life support system.

The UAE, the third largest producer of the OPEC oil alliance, will host the U.N.-brokered climate talks from Nov. 30 through to Dec. 12.

The COP28 summit will see the first global stocktake since the 2015 Paris Agreement.