Pro Picks: Watch all of Tuesday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal discussed Delta Air Lines after Evercore ISI upgraded the airline to outperform . Stephanie Link of Hightower Advisors explained why she bought Ingersoll Rand . Link said the company can grow earnings by double digits and expand margins. The stock is up more than 13% this year. Other stocks mentioned included Johnson & Johnson and Charles Schwab . Johnson & Johnson is currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust portfolio.