Senate leader Schumer blasts Fox News' Tucker Carlson, Speaker McCarthy over Jan. 6 footage

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday strongly condemned Fox News host Tucker Carlson for airing footage of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection to portray it as a peaceful visit to the U.S. Capitol.
Schumer, D-N.Y., also criticized in blistering terms House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for giving Carlson and Fox News exclusive access to 44,000 hours of Capitol security footage that Carlson used to build that false narrative for his broadcast Monday evening.
"I and so many others who were here" on Jan. 6, 2021, "are just furious with Tucker Carson and Kevin McCarthy today," Schumer said on the Senate floor.
He called Carlson's broadcast Monday, "One of the most shameful hours we have ever seen on cable television."
And he said Carlson had cherry-picked security footage to make "bald-faced lies" about the invasion of the Capitol by hundreds of supporters of then-President Donald Trump.
Carlson "tried to argue it was nothing more than a peaceful sightseeing tour," Schumer said. "Can you imagine?"
The Senate leader also addressed Carlson's superiors directly from the floor, saying:"Fox News, Rupert Murdoch, tell Tucker Carlson not to run a second" segment using the security footage.
Carlson during his broadcast said, "The footage does not show an insurrection or a riot in progress."
"Instead it shows police escorting people through the building, including the now-infamous 'QAnon Shaman," Carlson said.
He did not show graphic footage of rioters attacking police guarding the Capitol, invading the Senate chamber and congressional offices, includuing that of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and many other scense of mayhem.
Sen. Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican, later told reporters that Carlson's claims about the Jan. 6 attack are "bull-s--."
"I was here," Tillis said, according to NBC News. "I was down there and I saw maybe a few tourists, a few people who got caught up in things."
"But when you see police barricades breached, when you see police officers assaulted, all of that ... if you were just a tourist you should've probably lined up at the visitors' center and came in on an orderly basis," he said.
