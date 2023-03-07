Senate leader Schumer blasts Fox News' Tucker Carlson, Speaker McCarthy over Jan. 6 footage

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) listens as Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) speaks at a press conference on the Senate’s upcoming procedural vote to codify Roe v. Wade at the U.S. Capitol Building on May 05, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday strongly condemned Fox News host Tucker Carlson for airing footage of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection to portray it as a peaceful visit to the U.S. Capitol.

Schumer, D-N.Y., also criticized in blistering terms House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for giving Carlson and Fox News exclusive access to 44,000 hours of Capitol security footage that Carlson used to build that false narrative for his broadcast Monday evening.

"I and so many others who were here" on Jan. 6, 2021, "are just furious with Tucker Carson and Kevin McCarthy today," Schumer said on the Senate floor.

He called Carlson's broadcast Monday, "One of the most shameful hours we have ever seen on cable television."

And he said Carlson had cherry-picked security footage to make "bald-faced lies" about the invasion of the Capitol by hundreds of supporters of then-President Donald Trump.