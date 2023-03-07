Top 10 things the Club is watching in the stock market Tuesday: Fed's Powell, Meta, obesity

My top 10 things to watch Tuesday, March 7 1. The Dow , the S & P 500 and the Nasdaq are set to open slightly higher ahead of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's 10 a.m. ET appearance before the Senate Banking Committee. The yields on the 2-year and 10-year Treasurys down are slightly lower this morning. Powell faces round two Wednesday before the House Financial Services Committee. 2. Meta Platforms ' (META) "year of efficiency" set to continue: Bloomberg is reporting job cuts in the thousands could happen as soon as this week. The action would be in addition to the 11,000 job cuts announced last November. Jim Cramer has been saying Meta needs to do more layoffs. Sign up for Jim Cramer's Top 10 Morning Thoughts on the market email newsletter for free 3. Air Products and Chemicals (APD) added to the tactical outperform list at Evercore ISI. The Club prefers Linde (LIN). Evercore raised its price target on Linde to $375 per share from $355. LIN has outperformed APD by about 16% since earnings, and it would not surprise us to see APD play a little catch-up here. 4. Goldman initiates coverage on the networking equipment group. They like Arista Networks (ANET) and Juniper Networks (JNPR). Neutral on Club holding and Dow stock Cisco Systems (CSCO) and F5 (FFIV). 5. Club holding Amazon (AMZN) is now "solidly" Goldman Sachs' top internet pick for the rest of 2023. 6. Rivian Automotive (RVIN) sinks after announcing plans to raise $1.3 billion in green convertible notes. 7. Delta Airlines (DAL) upgraded to overweight at Evercore ISI after lagging peers. Analysts there say recent pilot contract ratification lowers the airline's cost outlook. 8. Loop Capital's survey says Netflix (NFLX) charging for password sharing will more than offset the loss of subscribers. Loop increases price target to $330 per share from $320. 9. Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) moving higher after reporting a quarterly earnings-per-share and same-store sales beat. EPS outlook for 2023 of $12.90 to $13.80 well above estimates of $12. 10. WW International (WW) is higher after announcing deal to acquire the anti-obesity-focused telehealth provider Sequence. The deal highlights the attention the anti-obesity market is gaining through the rise in use of Eli Lilly 's (LLY) Mounjaro (off-label and ahead of regulator approval for weight loss) and Novo Nordisk 's (NOV) Wegovy (already on the market for weight loss). The drugmakers are the better way to play this emerging opportunity. There are way too many telehealth providers and it will be difficult for WW to differentiate. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long META, LIN, CSCO, AMZN, LLY. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

