We're adding to our position in this industrial conglomerate on a dip

Workers produce some of the specialized valves at Emerson Electric Co.'s factory in Marshalltown, Iowa, July 26, 2018.
We're buying 75 shares of Emerson Electric (EMR) at roughly $85.53 apiece. Following Tuesday's trade, Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust will own 700 shares of EMR, increasing its weighting in the portfolio to about 2.3% from 2.06%.