We're adding to our position in this industrial conglomerate on a dip

We're buying 75 shares of Emerson Electric (EMR) at roughly $85.53 apiece. Following Tuesday's trade, Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust will own 700 shares of EMR, increasing its weighting in the portfolio to about 2.3% from 2.06%. Emerson stock fell about 2% Tuesday afternoon, erasing gains from the day prior after UBS had upgraded shares to buy from neutral. The drop — combined with the fact shares are slightly lower the last time we bought up Emerson — provides an opportunity to add to our position on the belief the stock will again move higher in this nascent bull market. UBS analysts on Monday had rightfully called out that the nearly $10 billion market value loss Emerson has seen since launching a hostile takeover bid for National Instruments (NATI) in January appears excessive. If the deal were to go through at around $8 billion, the analysts estimated that Emerson would be left with $4 billion in buying power after accounting for the completion of its previously announced sale of its climate technologies business in the first half of this year. The analysts argued share buybacks could make sound financial sense for Emerson after the potential acquisition, noting the stock trades at a 10% discount to its peer group despite a similar top-line profile and better profit margins. A buyback could add as much as 8% to the bottom line, the analysts concluded. Of course, should Emerson fail to acquire National Instruments, it would also likely prove a positive catalyst, giving management more capital to deploy into a buyback or other growth avenues like its automation business. The result is a very attractive risk-reward scenario at current levels. Though we were disappointed by Emerson's quarterly results last month, the company has historically been a strong operator and we think they will deliver in the current quarter. Notably, management has reaffirmed the company's full-year guidance ahead of Wall Street's expectations. We first initiated a position in industrial conglomerate Emerson in December, with a price target of $110 per share. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long EMR. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade.

Workers produce some of the specialized valves at Emerson Electric Co.'s factory in Marshalltown, Iowa, July 26, 2018. Timothy Aeppel | Reuters