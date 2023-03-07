37-year-old switched careers and became a vegan dietitian to help save her life—'My own health was suffering'

In her early 20s, Catherine Perez was faced with developing health issues and decided to take the reins in her own life by shifting her lifestyle.

"I already knew that my own health was suffering. I had high cholesterol, I was on the verge to get high blood pressure, and I knew that those things also ran in my family," says Perez, whose family medical history also includes heart disease and diabetes.

To get ahead of health problems on the horizon, Perez sought out preventative measures like healthier food choices. That journey led the then 23-year-old to dietetics.

"I looked into some of the research, mainly because I was already in science at the time," she says. Perez was a medical technologist, testing patient samples and performing blood tests in hospitals.

Her decision to focus on veganism soon followed.

"I saw a lot of compelling evidence in terms of plant-based diets and veganism in general," and decided to switch to a vegan diet in 2009, she says.

While removing animal-based products from one's diet might be difficult for some, it was a seamless transition for Perez: "I didn't feel like I was missing anything. After doing it, I just felt so good that I wanted to continue."