Global brands look to boost media investment in women's sports through a new partnership, The Women's Sports Club

IOC executive board member Angela Ruggiero attends the Medal Ceremony on day six of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Medal Plaza on February 15, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.

For four-time Olympian and gold medal-winning ice hockey star Angela Ruggiero, pushing for more media attention and sponsorship dollars for women's sports comes naturally.

During her playing days and her stint as the chairperson of the International Olympic Committee Athletes' Commission, she got a front row seat to the disparities between men's and women's sports. Today, through her company, the Sports Innovation Lab, she's dedicated to changing that.

Ruggiero's Sports Innovation Lab on Tuesday announced a partnership with banking giant Ally to create the Women's Sports Club, a coalition of major brands and media that will work to tackle some of the challenges in buying women's sports inventory and to elevating investment in women's sports.

More than 20 global brands that buy and sell sports media and sponsorships are coming together to drive media spending to women's sports. They include names such as Morgan Stanley , Nike , Gatorade , Coca-Cola and Delta , in addition to leagues such as the WNBA and LPGA.

The Women's Sports Club will meet at significant media and sporting events throughout the year, beginning with the South by Southwest event next week in Austin, Texas.

"Women's sports have arrived, and everyone agrees it's smart business to invest," Ruggiero said. "But there are real barriers inhibiting brands from placing scaled media buys. The Women's Sports Club is addressing this challenge head-on."