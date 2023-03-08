CNBC Investing Club

These 5 dividend-paying Club stocks are expected to grow earnings double-digits this year

Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Workers walk towards Halliburton Co. "sand castles" at an Anadarko Petroleum Corp. hydraulic fracturing (fracking) site north of Dacono, Colorado, U.S., on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2014.
Jamie Schwaberow | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Wells Fargo (WFC) and Halliburton (HAL) headline a group of five dividend-paying Club stocks that are expected to post robust earnings growth this year.