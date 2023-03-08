5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

watch now

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. Powell brings the pain

Stocks sold off broadly and bond yields spiked Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told senators that rates will likely end up higher than anticipated. The Dow dropped by about 575 points, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq declined 1.53% and 1.25%, respectively. Powell also warned that, if economic data continue to run hot, the Fed could return to quicker rate hikes after easing off the pedal during recent policy-setting meetings. There's more to come, too. Powell is scheduled to speak again Wednesday, this time in front of the House Financial Services Committee. Follow live markets updates.

2. Biden targets TikTok

Canada bans TikTok from federal government devices. Jonathan Raa | Nurphoto | Getty Images

A Senate bill that would give the Biden administration the power to ban Chinese-owned social video app TikTok just got a big, if not surprising, boost. The White House on Tuesday endorsed the bipartisan legislation and urged lawmakers to pass it quickly. The bill, dubbed the RESTRICT Act, would allow the Commerce secretary to review certain deals, software updates and data transfers, and then refer them to the president if there is an "undue or unacceptable risk" to national security. Then, the president can take action. "This bill presents a systematic framework for addressing technology-based threats to the security and safety of Americans," Jake Sullivan, national security advisor to President Joe Biden, said in a statement.

3. More headaches for Fox

People pass by a promo of Fox News host Tucker Carlson on the News Corporation building in New York, March 13, 2019. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Fox Corp , the parent company of right-wing cable channels Fox News and Fox Business, ran into a double whammy Tuesday. First, host Tucker Carlson came under bipartisan criticism for airing a package of security video from the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot that suggested it was a peaceful event, and not what it actually was: a bloody attempted coup that has resulted in the indictments of hundreds of people. Then came the latest document dump from Dominion Voting's $1.6 billion defamation suit against Fox. Revelations included Fox Chairman Rupert Murdoch suggesting that hosts Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham "went too far" in embracing Donald Trump's false election fraud claims, as well as host Maria Bartiromo saying that she wouldn't let her team refer to Joe Biden as "president-elect." The Dominion-Fox trial is set to begin in mid-April.

4. Buffett makes a bigger bet on oil

Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, attends the 2019 annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, May 3, 2019. Johannes EISELE | Getty

Warren Buffett can't get enough of Occidental Petroleum . Berkshire Hathaway , the billionaire's Nebraska-based conglomerate, snapped up about 5.8 million shares in the oil giant over the course of Friday, Monday and Tuesday, according to regulatory filings. The purchases brought Berkshire's stake in Occidental to 200.2 million shares, or about $12.2 billion as of Tuesday's close. Occidental was a big-time performer in 2022, an otherwise down year for the markets, its stock more than doubling in value. It's now among Berkshire's top 10 holdings, CNBC's Yun Li reports.

5. Big twist in the Nord Stream story

Climate scientists described the shocking images of gas spewing to the surface of the Baltic Sea as a "reckless release" of greenhouse gas emissions that, if deliberate, "amounts to an environmental crime." Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images