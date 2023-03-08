Adani fallout could have political implications for India in the longer term, economist says

The fallout from the Adani Group turmoil could have political implications for India, said a chief Asia Pacific economist at Natixis, a research group.

While corporate governance issues affect countries globally, what is different about the Adani case for India is that its "highly political," Alicia Garcia Herrero told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Tuesday.

This is especially true now, she noted, since the country's Supreme Court has launched an investigations into the Adani Group's allegations.

Indian billionaire founder Gautam Adani has been under scrutiny after allegations in January from U.S. short-seller firm Hindenburg Research that accused the Adani Group of companies of fraud.

The Adani Group has denied any wrongdoing, but it did not stop the market rout that wiped out roughly $140 billion in market value from the seven largest listed companies under the conglomerate. Adani, India's top industrialist, has since lost his crown as Asia's wealthiest man.

Investor concerns over Adani's governance problems will likely be short term, said Herrero.

However, the long-term political fallout for India remains to be seen, the economist said. Given the close ties between Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, its still unclear whether the turmoil could hurt the Indian leader politically, Herrero said.

The picture could be get further complicated by India's G-20 presidency this year.

"I would argue, if things have to be pushed further and there [are] closer linkages, in terms of how this falls out with Modi — it can become highly difficult, given the G-20 and of course, in the run up to the elections," said Herrero.

"That's why we need to watch because it goes beyond the group in a way" in terms of "what the consequences for India might eventually be," she noted.