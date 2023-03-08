Biden to host EU chief as Europe hopes to avoid subsidy race with the U.S.

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen (L) speaks with US President Joe Biden. Both are meeting in D.C. Friday.

President Joe Biden will welcome Ursula von der Leyen to the White House this week, with the European Union's top official eager to gain concessions amid a tense subsidy spat between the two giant trading blocs.

Both sides of the Atlantic have been embroiled in a trade dispute in the wake of Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, which has allocated more than $300 billion in climate and green energy policies. While EU officials have said they support the U.S.'s efforts to have a more sustainable economy, they are worried some subsidies and provisions of the law will divert investment away from Europe.

"We want to achieve as much non-discriminatory treatment for EU products and companies as possible, avoiding distortions of the level playing field," a spokesperson for the European Commission, told CNBC via email Friday.

Tesla, Enel , Solvay, EDP and Volkswagen are among the companies that have expressed an interest in benefiting from the subsidies stateside and are therefore pressing ahead with expansion plans in the U.S. This could ultimately mean less innovation in Europe and fewer jobs for Europeans too.

"I do not think [European Commission President Ursula] von der Leyen will manage to extract meaningful concessions from the U.S. on the IRA. Ultimately, the whole point of the IRA is to strengthen U.S. industry in sectors related to the green transition," Anna Rosenberg, head of geopolitics at Amundi Asset Management, told CNBC Monday.