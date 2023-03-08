BlackRock says the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates to a peak of 6%

Rick Rieder, managing director and chief investment officer of fundamental fixed income for BlackRock Inc., speaks during the Institute of International Finance Annual Membership Meeting in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Oct. 11, 2013.

The world's largest asset manager sees the U.S. federal funds rate peaking at 6% after Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned interest rates are likely to head higher than the central bank previously expected.

"We think there's a reasonable chance that the Fed will have to bring the Fed Funds rate to 6%, and then keep it there for an extended period to slow the economy and get inflation down to near 2%," BlackRock's chief investment officer of global fixed income Rick Rieder wrote in response to Powell's testimony before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday.

The economy is more resilient than expected, Rieder said, pointing to the most recent jobs report and consumer price index reading.

"This is partly due to the fact that today's economy is no longer as interest-rate sensitive as that of past decades, and its resilience, while a virtue, does complicate matters for the Fed," he wrote in the note.