European markets set to open lower after Powell's comments

European markets are heading for a lower open Wednesday as investors react to the latest comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve's Chairman Jerome Powell indicating interest rates may need to go higher for longer.

Powell spoke before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee on Tuesday and cautioned lawmakers that the central bank's terminal rate will likely be higher than previously anticipated because of stubbornly high economic data in recent weeks. Major stock indexes fell following Powell's comments.

On Wednesday, investors will be closely watching Powell speak before the House Financial Services Committee. U.S. stock futures were mixed on Wednesday's morning, while in Asia-Pacific markets, Hong Kong shares dropped more than 2%.