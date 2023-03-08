Jim Cramer says these 12 stocks aren't 'your father's cyclicals'

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday he thinks many investors are wrong about 12 companies that were historically considered cyclical stocks.

"These are not your father's cyclicals," Cramer said.

Historically, Cramer said, these stocks tended to be swayed by the broader macroeconomic picture, and by prognostications from Federal Reserve officials. But this "dirty dozen" isn't so dirty anymore, he said.

Here are the 12 stocks that Cramer thinks aren't as cyclical, and have made major strides toward repositioning themselves.

These companies have figured out how to head off decarbonization and move toward sustainability, Cramer said.

"The transformation is real," he said. "Saving the planet's become a much more reliable business than despoiling it."