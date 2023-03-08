JPMorgan says buy this oil tanker stock that can rally more than 40%

There's a buying opportunity in shares of Scorpio Tankers , according to JPMorgan. Analyst Samuel Bland initiated the oil tanker operator with an overweight rating, saying it has a rosy outlook ahead. "The group is undergoing a sharp inflection in prospects, moving from weak earnings and overleverage to strong earnings and rapid deleveraging, with a current [free cash flow] yield of c.30%," Bland wrote in a Wednesday note. "We have reasons to think the next two years will remain strong, and this alone creates material upside to the share price, in our view." Scorpio Tankers shares are up 12% this year, after a gangbusters 2022 when they skyrocketed more than 300% — buoyed by the surge in energy prices. The analyst's price target of $87 implies shares could rise another 44% from Tuesday's closing price. The oil tanker stock rose 2.1% in Wednesday premarket trading. STNG YTD mountain Scorpio Tankers shares YTD Bland expects that strong demand for seaborne trade for oil products will continue, even as supply and capacity remains at a record low. Meanwhile, sanctions around Russian exports could add to the oil tankers' ton-miles, as in the volume and distance of products shipped. "The orderbook / fleet is at a record low level of 5-6%, with a realistic prospect that the fleet may shrink in the mid-term. Our supply and demand model has the fleet growing 11% between 2018 and 2025 (vs the 28% demand growth above), leading to a material mid-term tightening in the market," Bland wrote. To be sure, one risk facing Scorpio Tankers is its historically high financial leverage, but the analyst noted the firm is deleveraging quickly. —CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.