I've lived with my husband for 5 years—he does all the cleaning. Here's how we split chores to avoid fighting

Follow my husband Brian for the day, and you'll find him fluffing pillows that I recently lounged on, rearranging coffee table books so the spines are aligned, and wiping the bathroom mirror as I'm flossing my teeth. "I don't understand how you get this so dirty," he'll mumble, holding a bottle of Windex. On Sundays, he asks me to leave the house so that he can commence on what he calls "Deep Clean Day." For many couples, cleaning is the most dreaded household chore. A majority of women (59%) say they do more chores than their partner, while 6% say their partner does more, according to a Pew Research Center survey. But in the five years that we've lived together, Brian has always preferred to do the cleaning. Why? Because he likes the way he does it. (Case in point: I haven't done a full load of laundry in five years.)

How we split household chores

We came up with our division of chores together by asking four questions: What do we each enjoy doing? Brian likes organizing our tchotchkes and doing the laundry; I like tending to the garden and making fancy lunches during the workweek. What are we each particular about doing in our own way? He has a specific dish-washing style to conserve water; I'm stubborn about the organized mess on my nightstand. What do we each hate doing? He hates grocery shopping; I hate putting things back where I found them. Where do we need to compromise? He'll make himself lunch if I have back-to-back calls; I'll wash the dishes when they're grossing me out. But our biggest compromise can be summed up by Brian's signature phrase: "Respect the deep clean." I liken our responsibilities to a chore wheel at summer camp — only the wheel never turns. And it doesn't need to, because we assign ourselves to the tasks that we can stand, and avoid the ones that we dread. Brian's cortisol spikes when he steps foot in the grocery store, for example, but I enjoy wandering the aisles, admiring all the ways one can market a hot sauce. If he had it his way, we'd be scrounging in our kitchen for dinner every night. No thank you. As for me, if I lived alone or with someone who lacked Brian's unique brand of neatness, the tables would always be sticky, socks would everywhere, and handbags would hang on thumbtacks all over the walls.

It's about dividing tasks fairly, not equally