Pro Picks: Watch all of Wednesday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. Jim Cramer discussed Stitch Fix after the online fashion company reported weaker-than-expected revenue in its fiscal third-quarter. The stock had dropped more than 12% during intraday trading, but rallied to finish down less than 1%. Delano Saporu of New Street Advisors said Campbell Soup is a safe value play as the food company posted fiscal second-quarter earnings that beat expectations. Other stocks mentioned included Apple and Bowlero Corp . Apple is currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust portfolio.