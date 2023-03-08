I tried the new Girl Scout cookies that are going for as much as $200 on eBay

When I first read about the new Girl Scout cookie flavor that was flying off digital shelves and selling for hundreds of dollars on eBay, I was skeptical.

I like Girl Scout cookies as much as the next guy — my favorites are Trefoils and Lemon-Ups — but I couldn't imagine myself visiting the resale market to get my hands on a box.

So when we got the Raspberry Rallys in the office I was excited to try them out and see how they stacked up to their sister cookie, the Thin Mint.

They're described as a "thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor, dipped in chocolaty coating."

After tasting the Rallys for the first time, it was pretty evident why the Girl Scouts haven't been able to keep it in stock. I'm not normally the biggest fan of mixing berry flavor with chocolate, but the suppliers at Little Brownie Bakers knocked it out of the park.

The cookies smell great, the crispy texture is nice and light and the chocolate coating isn't too thick. They're also appealing to look at, with the colorful pink interior standing in contrast to the chocolate coating.

As far as the level of quality that you can expect from a $5 box of cookies, this is as good as I could have hoped for.

Sticking them in the freezer — the way I prefer to enjoy my Thin Mints — resulted in a treat that was even better, and I had to stop myself from putting away an entire sleeve.

That said, I won't be hopping onto eBay any time soon to stock up on some more. The Girl Scouts organization itself has released a statement criticizing resellers for "looking to make a profit off of the name without supporting our mission and the largest girl-led entrepreneurship program in the world."

Plus, Lemon-Ups are still in stock.

DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!

Get CNBC's free Warren Buffett Guide to Investing, which distills the billionaire's No. 1 best piece of advice for regular investors, do's and don'ts, and three key investing principles into a clear and simple guidebook.