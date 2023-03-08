These are the 20 safest U.S. cities for solo female travelers—6 are in California

Whether you're globe-trotting with a group of your closest friends, or embarking on a trip as a solo female traveler, it's important to know that your destination is safe.

TripIt, a travel organizing app, shared their list of the top 20 safest cities in the U.S. for women travelers exclusively to CNBC Make It.

Using data from GeoSure, a platform that analyzes metadata to determine the safety of particular destinations, TripIt ranked the cities using a score from 1 to 100. The cities on the list were scored based on variables like:

rights and liberties

environmental factors

opportunities to meet needs.

All of the cities on the list landed a score of 71-80. According to GeoSure's methodology, this "indicates a high level of women's safety, representing an area with very good protection of equal rights and liberties such as reproductive autonomy, access to education and justice, and anti-discrimination laws."

Jen Moyse, VP of product at TripIt, tells CNBC Make It that the safest destinations in the U.S. have a few things in common. Several of them, including Cambridge, Thousand Oaks, and Fort Collins, are college towns. Other top destinations are notable tech hubs.

"Not only do these destinations report low risk of violence, but due to nearby organizations, there's very good access to education, healthcare, and financial resources for women," she said.