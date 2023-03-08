Singapore's Sea Group turns profitable for the first time

Sea Limited's e-commerce arm, Shopee, turned positive adjusted EBITDA for the first time in the fourth quarter of 2022. The group also posted its first-ever positive net income in the quarter. Rafael Henrique | Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images

We do expect Garena's growth to continue declining moving forward, given the lack of a strong games pipeline, and the continued download ban on Free Fire in India. Jonathan Woo Senior research analyst, Phillip Securities

"However, there are still some macro headwinds and declining gross merchandize value (GMV) trends that could further delay its path to profitability," said Woo. GMV refers to the total dollar value of goods and services sold over a certain period of time. Sea's core businesses are in digital entertainment (Garena), e-commerce (Shopee), as well as digital payments and financial services (SeaMoney). The chairman and group CEO of Sea Limited, said on Tuesday that 2022 was "another year of evolution for us." "Given the macro uncertainties, we pivoted decisively late last year to focus on efficiency and profitability," Forrest Li said during the earnings call. "As a result, we began to see meaningful improvements in the bottom line."

"First, we sharpened our focus on the areas with the greatest potential across our businesses. We exited or downsized operations in non-core markets, streamlined our game pipeline with divestments and project closures, and deprioritized non-core initiatives," the CEO said.

Garena: Digital entertainment

Revenue from its gaming unit Garena slipped 32.9% to $948.8 million in the quarter, when it was $1.41 billion in the same period a year ago.

Given the macro uncertainty and our recent strong pivot, we are closely monitoring the market environment and we will continue to adjust our pace and fine-tune our operations accordingly Forrest Li chairman and group CEO, Sea Limited

Shopee and SeaMoney

Meanwhile, e-commerce business Shopee and digital payments arm SeaMoney continued to see strong growth in 2022. Shopee's adjusted EBITDA turned positive for the first time at $196.1 million in the fourth quarter, with improvements in revenue and operating costs. Positive EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, refers to the company operating at a profitable level. "In our Asia markets, we will work to further strengthen our leading position and profitability. In Brazil, we will focus on driving the business towards profitability to capture the significant opportunity in this new market," Li said during the earnings call. Shopee found success in Brazil after several trials and exits in European markets. Most recently, it announced that it will be expanding its presence in Malaysia, according to Malaysia's minister of international trade and industry, Tengku Zafrul Aziz.

Woo expects Shopee to continue to be the main revenue driver moving forward. "Its continued dominance in many of its matured markets should also allow the company to continue increasing its take rate even as GMV and total orders slow," said Woo. SeaMoney's adjusted EBITDA also turned positive for the first time to $75.6 million for the fourth quarter, driven by improvements in revenue and sales and marketing expenses. SeaMoney is making great strides in improving its product offerings, as well as the quality of its loan book, which are both good signs for a business still in its infancy, said Woo.

