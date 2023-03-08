Three under-the-radar ways to play the global electric vehicle boom from Jefferies

There's more than one way to tap into the global electric vehicle boom. In fact, Jefferies has three under-the-radar plays that include a welding equipment maker. Welding products manufacturer Lincoln Electric Holdings , painting equipment maker Graco , and industrial adhesive firm Nordson are three companies that will benefit as EV spending ramps up worldwide, analyst Saree Boroditsky said to clients in a Wednesday note. Investments into announced projects and plans are expected to total more than $410 billion between 2021 and 2030, "of which welding and painting equipment will be a small (but important) portion," read the note. Meanwhile, a federal tax credit of up to $7,500 through the Inflation Reduction Act that's available to EV buyers also requires that vehicles be assembled in North America — a mandate that should boost domestic manufacturing and support these firms. LECO YTD mountain Lincoln Electric shares YTD For Lincoln Electric, the surge in electric vehicle interest will boost its automotive and transport business, which makes up 17% of its sales, according to Jefferies. Lincoln Electric is a maker of welding equipment and products, but last year it also launched an initiative to design and manufacture EV chargers for the domestic market. The stock is 18% higher this year. Lincoln Electric would get further support from the roughly $7.5 billion earmarked in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for a network of EV charging stations in the U.S. Meanwhile, chemicals firm Graco is also dealing with sealing and bonding applications for electric vehicle battery pack and module assembly. That should boost sales of its automotive business, which is about 13% of the company's sales, according to the note. The stock is up more than 3% in 2023. Lastly, sealant and adhesive firm Nordson is also designing thermal dispensing applications for electric vehicles. Its automotive business makes up 7% of the company's sales. The stock is down 7% this year. -CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.