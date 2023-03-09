You can live on this cruise ship for $30,000/year—less than the average cost of rent in NYC

If you're thinking about moving into a new home or just looking for a change of scenery, you might want to consider this cruise around the world.

Life at Sea Cruises announced it is accepting reservations for its three-year world cruise. The trip will cover over 130,000 miles and visit 375 ports across 135 countries and seven continents.

According to a press release, the MV Gemini cruise ship has 400 cabins and room for up to 1,074 passengers. The ship features traditional amenities and includes a 24-hour on-call hospital with free medical visits.