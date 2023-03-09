Companies enhance benefits to help employees balance their work and caregiving demands

watch now

The cost of care for the economy

Sinem Buber and her husband can work from home and trade off child care duties when schools are closed. Andy Tenke, CNBC

Companies across the U.S. are dealing with both a shortage of workers and a shortage of child care. A recent study by Ready Nation found that difficulty finding care for infants and toddler costs $122 billion in lost earnings, productivity and revenue each year — more than double what it was five years ago. An analysis by the Boston Consulting Group forecast that the U.S. will lose about $290 billion a year in GDP in 2030 and beyond if the number of paid caregivers doesn't increase and employees leave the workforce for care duties. Two-thirds of OneMain Financial 's 9,200 employees are female. The personal lending company has workers in 44 states in corporate offices, operations centers and branches. "We had pretty high attrition," said Linda Martinez, a district manager for OneMain. "I feel like all companies did a couple years ago, and over the last 12 months, I feel like we've really gotten a handle on it."

Addressing employees' caregiving needs

Heather McHale at home with her daughter. Tara McCurrie, CNBC

The company worked to address the different needs of its workforce by adding new flexibility and care benefits. Branch employees were in the office, facing customers, throughout the pandemic, while many central operations and corporate office workers had hybrid options. "What became apparent really early on is what we offered pre-pandemic wasn't gonna cut it moving forward," said Heather McHale, chief human resources officer for OneMain and a member of the CNBC Workforce Executive Council. As the mother of three, including a daughter with special needs, McHale understands the situation personally, as well. OneMain now offers 24/7 access to care specialists, has a referral program to screened caregivers through Care.com and subsidizes up to $125 per day for seven days of backup care.

With so many children falling behind in school over the past couple of years, the company also now offers access for up to five hours a month of tutoring for K-12 students. "We want to meet our employees where they are; we want to give them the access to the care that they need," McHale said. The Employee Benefit Research Institute found 61% of companies currently offer flexible work arrangements. While less than a quarter of firms now offer child-care referrals and subsidies, that number is expected to jump to half within the next two years.

Government pushes industries to do more

Linda Martinez at a OneMain Financial branch in Seacaucus, New Jersey. Mark Aster, CNBC