European markets head for lower open as investors weigh economic outlook

European markets are heading for a lower open Thursday as investors digested more comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Powell reiterated his warning message to lawmakers that the central bank may raise interest rates higher than previously anticipated. However, he said he hasn't made up his mind about what the central bank will do regarding interest rates when it meets later in March.

U.S. stock futures were flat on Wednesday night, while Asia-Pacific shares were mixed on Thursday as the Bank of Japan kicked off its two-day monetary policy meeting, with investors looking out for any policy changes that could accompany BOJ governor Haruhiko Kuroda's final meeting.