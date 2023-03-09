LIVE UPDATES
European markets head for lower open as investors weigh economic outlook
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European markets are heading for a lower open Thursday as investors digested more comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.
Powell reiterated his warning message to lawmakers that the central bank may raise interest rates higher than previously anticipated. However, he said he hasn't made up his mind about what the central bank will do regarding interest rates when it meets later in March.
U.S. stock futures were flat on Wednesday night, while Asia-Pacific shares were mixed on Thursday as the Bank of Japan kicked off its two-day monetary policy meeting, with investors looking out for any policy changes that could accompany BOJ governor Haruhiko Kuroda's final meeting.
— Zavier Ong
China's consumer inflation eases in February
China's consumer price index for February came in at 1% year on year, coming off from an annual increase of 2.1% in January.
The figure is lower than Reuters' forecast of a 1.9% increase. Prices of food, alcohol and tobacco increased by 2.1% year on year.
China's producer price index for February declined 1.4% compared to a year ago, deepening a contraction of 0.8% in January.
— Lee Ying Shan
— Weizhen Tan
Major cryptos drop 2% following Silvergate shutdown
Major cryptocurrencies bitcoin and ether sank in early Asia trade after the central lender to the crypto industry, Silvergate Capital, said it will shutdown its operations.
"In light of recent industry and regulatory developments, Silvergate believes that an orderly wind down of Bank operations and a voluntary liquidation of the Bank is the best path forward," the company said in a statement. Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX was a major Silvergate customer.
Bitcoin was down 2.31% to trade at $21,711.8 while Ether fell 2.15% to $1,532.98 according to CoinDesk data.
— Lee Ying Shan
European markets: Here are the opening calls
European markets are heading for a lower open on Thursday as investors gauge the regional and global economic outlook.
The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 24 points lower at 7,909, Germany's DAX 27 points lower at 15,623, France's CAC down 14 points at 7,316 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 2 points at 27,902, according to data from IG.
Earnings come from Aviva, Domino's Pizza, Hugo Boss and Deutsche Post.
— Holly Ellyatt