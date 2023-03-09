Here are Goldman’s top stock picks to play a rising interest rate world

Rising rates have hurt a sea of stocks over the past year, but Goldman Sachs said a group of so-called short duration names should outperform in this tightening cycle. Equity duration is the time until the company's cash flows are received, weighted by their present values. Goldman defines its equity duration estimates as a weighted-average distribution of cash flows. When investors pay high prices for growth companies that are unprofitable today, they are betting they will eventually earn enough to justify higher valuations. However, short-duration stocks are the ones with strong earnings today, but no promise of earnings growth down the road. These short-duration names may provide a hedge against rising rates. Goldman created a short-duration basket with the 50 Russell 1000 stocks that have the shortest implied equity duration. The median implied equity duration for stocks in the basket is 18.3 years versus 22.2 years for the Russell 1000. A few consumer staples showed up on the list, including Kraft Heinz and Walgreens . Retail names Macy's and Kohl's also have short-duration characteristics. Industrial giant General Motors is also a short-duration name, as are health-care stocks Moderna and Tenet Healthcare . These names are traditionally considered defensive plays. The Federal Reserve has boosted the federal funds rate eight times to a target range of 4.5%-4.75%, the highest since October 2007. Investors expect more rate hikes down the road after Chair Jerome Powell recently said interest rates are "likely to be higher" than previously anticipated. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.