A simple rule can help you build a savings habit, says advisor: ‘Do it no matter what’

Budgeting and saving money may seem challenging — but the 50-30-20 rule is an easy way for people to get started, said Cathy Curtis, a certified financial planner based in Oakland, California.

The numbers refer to the share of take-home pay allocated to different areas of your life: 50% of a paycheck for necessities, the "must have" items like food, housing and transportation; 30% to discretionary spending, the "wants" category that might include entertainment, travel or shopping; and 20% to saving and paying down debt.

When using the 50-30-20 rule, you should "pay yourself first," said Curtis, founder of Curtis Financial Planning and a member of CNBC's Advisor Council. In other words, set aside the 20% for savings and debt immediately, and then budget the remainder (for needs and wants) afterward. Automate that savings where possible.

Even if you can't save 20%, set aside something — even if it's just 1% — to start building a habit and develop positive feelings about your money, Curtis said.

"Saving [for the future] is as important as every other expense you have," she said. "Do it no matter what."

If you don't, it might mean not having enough money to fund your lifestyle later in life, perhaps even living in poverty, Curtis said.