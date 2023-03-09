Women aren't investing at the same rate as men. Here's why it matters—and how the gap can be closed

Oscar Wong | Moment | Getty Images

Women don't invest in the market at the same rate as men, and the reasons for this are more nuanced than lower earnings power. Experts point to factors like how women are perceived and treated by the investment community, among other hurdles for this gender investment gap. The investing disparity is stark: If women invested at the same rate as men, there would be at least an additional $3.22 trillion in assets under management from private individuals, a report from BNY Mellon Investment Management found. The firm's global survey, fielded in 2021, included 8,000 men and women across 16 markets. BNY Mellon also interviewed 100 global asset managers with $60 trillion in assets under management. When it comes to saving for retirement, American women are less likely to invest in an employer-sponsored plan or a brokerage account, according to the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies. The 22nd annual survey of workers, released in November 2022, was conducted within the U.S. by the Harris Poll between Oct. 28 and Dec. 10, 2021, among a nationally representative sample of 5,493 workers.

The result is women, who on average live longer than men, are less likely to be prepared to retire when they want. Some 53% of women feel financially comfortable about retiring at their target date, compared with 66% of men, a survey from BMO found. The survey, conducted by Iposos from Jan. 16 to Feb. 12, polled a sample of 3,401 U.S. adults.

Hurdles to overcome

Women face a number of barriers when it comes to investing. One is that the investment industry isn't engaging women to the same degree as men, BNY Mellon's research found. According to the global survey, one in ten women feel they don't fully understand investing and only about 28% feel confident about investing some of their money. In the U.S., some 41% of women feel confident. Yet 86% of asset managers surveyed said they are targeting a male customer, the survey found. In fact, most U.S. financial advisors are male — just 35% were women in 2022, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Then there is the high hurdle of the disposable income women think they need to have before they invest. On average, women around the world believe they need $4,092 a month before they would consider investing any of it, BNY Mellon found. In the U.S., women, on average, think they need over $6,000 a month — or just over $72,000 per year. On top of that, more than a quarter of the women surveyed described their financial health as poor or very poor, said Stephanie Pierce, CEO of Dreyfus, Mellon & Exchange-Traded Funds at BNY Mellon Investment Management. "If women don't think they have great financial health and they have this very high [disposable income] hurdle, that's a barrier that is really going to stop people from entering the financial markets," she said. Lastly, 45% of the women surveyed by BNY Mellon said that investing money in the stock market, through an individual security or a fund, is too risky.

The income divide

However, a Morningstar survey found the gender investing gap simply comes down to the fact that women statistically earn less money than men. The firm surveyed 907 U.S. residents, including 437 females, last year. "Once you control for income, many of those differences between men and women and investing behaviors kind of disappear. So they either become no longer statistically significant, or they're not practically significant," explained Samantha Lamas, a behavioral researcher at Morningstar. In other words, when researchers compared the investment behaviors of men and women by income bracket, they found they saved and invested similarly. "The problem was that men just made up a lot of that higher income level bracket," Lamas said. In fact, the gender pay gap hasn't moved much in the past 20 years. Women, on average, earned 82 cents for every dollar earned by men in 2022, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of median hourly earnings of both full- and part-time workers. In 2002, women made 80% of what men earned.

Yet, financial advisors still perceive women differently than men, Lamas said. "Female investors have in the past reported that advisors assume that they have a low-risk tolerance and are interested in sustainable funds, as soon as they walk in the door," she said. "That's a generalization that I think oversimplifies the situation. The truth is, it's much more nuanced." For instance, Morningstar has found that interest in ESG investing was pretty widespread, with gender and age not really a factor. However, BNY Mellon's global survey found more than half of women would invest, or invest more, if the impact of their investment aligned with their personal values. They would also invest if the investment fund had a clear goal or purpose for good. The firm calculated that of the $3.22 trillion that would enter the market if women invested at the same rate as men, $1.87 trillion would flow into impact investments benefiting people and the environment.

Closing the gap

