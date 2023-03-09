Mitch McConnell suffered concussion after fall, will stay in hospital for 'a few days,' his office says

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) listens to a question from a journalist during a weekly press conference in the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, January 31, 2023.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is being treated for a concussion at a hospital after he fell at a hotel, his office said Thursday.

McConnell, 81, is expected to remain hospitalized "for a few days of observation and treatment," according to a statement from his spokesman David Popp.

"The Leader is grateful to the medical professionals for their care and to his colleagues for their warm wishes," the statement said.

McConnell's office revealed late Wednesday night that the Kentucky Republican was admitted to a hospital after tripping during a private dinner. The fall reportedly came after an event in Washington, D.C., for the Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with GOP leadership.

"Jill and I are wishing Senator McConnell a speedy recovery," President Joe Biden said in a tweet earlier Thursday afternoon. "We look forward to seeing him back on the Senate floor."

McConnell was reelected in 2020 to a seventh term in the Senate. He served as Senate majority leader from 2015 until 2021, when Democrats regained majority control of the chamber.

He was reelected as the Senate's minority leader last November, prevailing over sustained criticism from the Republican Party's de facto leader, former President Donald Trump.