These 7 U.S. cities have the smallest wage gaps

Women out-earn men in just three U.S. cities, according to a new analysis of Census data from Smartasset, the personal finance site.

Women who work full-time jobs in Hollywood, Fla., earn a median of $47,500 per year, or 104.76% of what men earn, per the report. The city, which has roughly 152,000 residents, also saw women's wages rise nearly 33% from 2017 to 2021, and the the wage gap narrowed by 26% during that time.

Women in Oakland, Calif., earn 102.73% the pay of their male peers, and in Springfield, Mass., 102.09%.

Women's wages are near parity (within 1% to 2% of men's wages) in Oceanside, Calif.; Dallas; Oxnard, Calif.; and Denton, Texas.

U.S. cities with the smallest gender wage gaps

Hollywood, Fla.: 104.76% Oakland, Calif.: 102.73% Springfield, Mass.: 102.09% Oceanside, Calif.: 99.95% Dallas, Texas: 99.62% Oxnard, Calif.: 98.98% Denton, Texas: 98.05%

The SmartAsset analysis takes a look at the 200 largest U.S. cities and compares data across four metrics: women's annual median earnings versus men's, the gross difference between women's and men's annual earnings, how much the wage gap has changed in the last four years, and how much women's earnings have changed in the last four years.

The wage gap widened in the 10 largest U.S. cities, according to SmartAsset, with the biggest drop coming from San Antonio, Texas, where women went from earning 91 cents for every dollar earned by a man to 82 cents over the last four years.