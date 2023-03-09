10-year Treasury yield rises slightly as investors consider potential Fed rate policy moves

At 5:44 a.m. ET, the benchmark rate was up by more than 1 basis point to 3.989%. The 2-year Treasury yield dipped by nearly 3 basis points to 5.037%, remaining above the key 5% level it crossed earlier this week.

The 10-year Treasury yield ticked higher Thursday as investors digested comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell about interest rate policy and assessed the state of the economy.

After Fed Chairman Powell hinted that interest rates could reach higher-than-anticipated levels and the pace of rate hike could pick up again in remarks made before Congress this week, investors considered the central bank's policy plans.

Many are now expecting the Fed to announce a 50 basis point rate hike at the conclusion of its next meeting on March 21 and 22. At its latest meeting, the central bank increased rates by 25 basis points.

Fears about the pace of rate hikes dragging the U.S. economy into a recession have persisted, with investors closely tracking economic data reports to assess their impact. The Fed has been hiking rates in an effort to cool the economy, including the labor market, and ease inflation.

On Wednesday ADP's employment change report for February came in higher than expected and January's JOLTS reading showed that while job openings dipped, they still exceeded available workers.

Initial jobless claims data on Thursday and February's non-farm payroll report and unemployment figures are expected Friday.